No showevent is a real test. The #UnitedCup vs Lehecka was the real come­back for Zverev after 7 months out : 4:6 ; 2:6



Positive : fighting/grinding spirit + good move­ment into the deep corners



Negative : complete loss of serve­mo­ve­ment in the crucial moments and many wrong deci­sions pic.twitter.com/Fr4GpIrn6U