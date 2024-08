Ben Shelton on Facing Dominic Thiem R1



“It defi­ni­tely has some hype for a first round match. I love playing in those big type of moment matches. I hate to see it’s Domi’s last Grand Slam, bcuz when I was star­ting to get into tennis, he was killing it on TV every week.”



🎥: USTA pic.twitter.com/wDFukodcUN