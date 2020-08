WTA top-10 so far regarding the US Open



#1 Barty ❌

#2 Halep ( ?)

#3 Pliskova ✅

#4 Kenin ✅

#5 Svitolina ❌

#6 Andreescu ❌

#7 Bertens ❌

#8 Bencic ❌

#9 Serena Williams ✅

#10 Osaka ✅



Last seeded player would be the one at n.43

12 out of top-50 already decided they won't play