I don’t really get Alcaraz’s incre­dible endu­rance being attri­buted to his age. For example, 19‐year old Tiafoe would have been cram­ping by now (I think he’d admit that).



This is a very very abnormal 19 year‐old with physical deve­lop­ment beyond his years. https://t.co/9QH4cjnv29