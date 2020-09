Vasek Pospisil’s amazing run at the #USOpen comes to an end.



He goes down 7-6(6), 6-3, 6-2 to speedy Aussie Alex de Minaur in the fourth round.



Amazing week from Vasek and we can’t wait to see what he does next ! Congrats, @VasekPospisil. pic.twitter.com/uOOcqx359u