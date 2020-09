View this post on Instagram

This is what sport is all about. Respect, appreciation and friendship. Regardless of the rivalry these two guys have and the amazing battle they had yesterday, they still showed big heart and inspired many tennis players. Thank you 🙏 both Domi and Sasha for standing strong for your character values and seeing always what matters the most – love and respect for each other. Congratulations to both of you for the great achievement and fantastic match you gave to the tennis world. @domithiem @alexzverev123