Roger Federer on Jannik Sinner’s case, ‘I think we all trust pretty much that Jannik didn’t do anything, but the incon­sis­tency poten­tially that he didn’t have to sit out while they weren’t 100% sure what was going on, I think that’s the ques­tion that needs to be answered’



“It’s… pic.twitter.com/bWtPOcXXzd