Qualifiée pour le troi­sième tour de l’US Open après une victoire tran­quille face à Jovic, Jasmine Paolini a été inter­rogée, lors de l’in­ter­view d’après match sur le court, sur l’in­croyable cliché que le photo­graphe Ray Giubilo avait pris d’elle au premier tour (voir ci‐dessous).

Une photo assez excep­tion­nelle que l’Italienne a forcé­ment appréciée.

Jasmine Paolini on that incre­dible picture of her racquet lining up with her eyes perfectly at the U.S. Open



Jasmine : “Maybe the picture of the year. »



« Maybe a new Halloween costume that is star­ring Jasmine Paolini?«



Jasmine : « Maybe, maybe. » 😂



