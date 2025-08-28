Qualifiée pour le troisième tour de l’US Open après une victoire tranquille face à Jovic, Jasmine Paolini a été interrogée, lors de l’interview d’après match sur le court, sur l’incroyable cliché que le photographe Ray Giubilo avait pris d’elle au premier tour (voir ci‐dessous).
Italian photographer Ray Giubilo with a one‐in‐a‐million shot of Jasmine Paolini at the US Open 👻— Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) August 26, 2025
(via raygiubilo/IG) pic.twitter.com/XnjdjpnRK4
Une photo assez exceptionnelle que l’Italienne a forcément appréciée.
Jasmine Paolini on that incredible picture of her racquet lining up with her eyes perfectly at the U.S. Open— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 28, 2025
Jasmine : “Maybe the picture of the year. »
« Maybe a new Halloween costume that is starring Jasmine Paolini?«
Jasmine : « Maybe, maybe. » 😂
pic.twitter.com/LLgJpMtu67
« C’est sûrement la photo de l’année. Ce sera peut‐être mon prochain costume mais, effet, c’est une photo d’Halloween », a déclaré l’actuelle 8e joueuse mondiale.
Publié le jeudi 28 août 2025 à 15:45