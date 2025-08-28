AccueilUS OpenJasmine Paolini, sur son incroyable photographie : "C'est sûrement la photo de...
US Open

Jasmine Paolini, sur son incroyable photo­gra­phie : « C’est sûre­ment la photo de l’année, une photo pour Halloween »

Thomas S
Par Thomas S

-

2139
Tennis - Us Open 2025 - ITF -

Qualifiée pour le troi­sième tour de l’US Open après une victoire tran­quille face à Jovic, Jasmine Paolini a été inter­rogée, lors de l’in­ter­view d’après match sur le court, sur l’in­croyable cliché que le photo­graphe Ray Giubilo avait pris d’elle au premier tour (voir ci‐dessous). 

Une photo assez excep­tion­nelle que l’Italienne a forcé­ment appréciée. 

« C’est sûre­ment la photo de l’année. Ce sera peut‐être mon prochain costume mais, effet, c’est une photo d’Halloween », a déclaré l’ac­tuelle 8e joueuse mondiale. 

Publié le jeudi 28 août 2025 à 15:45

Article précédent
Roddick sur Ostapenko : « C’est le summum de l’hy­po­crisie. La voir faire la leçon à quel­qu’un sur un court de tennis, c’est comme si je faisais la morale à quel­qu’un qui fait tout ce qu’il peut pour arrêter de perdre ses cheveux »
Article suivant
L’avis contro­versé de James Blake sur Djokovic : « Le Novak de 2025 battrait le Novak de 2015 »

ARTICLES CONNEXES

We Love Tennis
Contact & Recrutement | Crédits | Mentions Légales | Personnaliser RGPD | Live Score I Notre partenaire E-Shop Tennis I Notre marque padel I Notre partenaire Nutrition
Facebook Instagram Twitter
© The Tennis Factory 2025 ♥ Réalisation Can Toute Ltd.