AccueilUS OpenLa célébration invraisemblable de Djokovic
US Open

La célé­bra­tion invrai­sem­blable de Djokovic

Jean Muller
Par Jean Muller

-

1539
Screenshot

La vie d’un cham­pion n’est pas que « bonheur » surtout quand on a une famille. 

L’US Open tombant pendant l’an­ni­ver­saire de sa fille, Djokovic était peiné d’avoir manqué ce rendez‐vous comme il l’a expliqué après son 8ème de finale face à Struff.

Du coup, il s’était engagé à envoyer un message à sa fille.

C’est ce qu’il a fait à l’issue de son succès face à Fritz en impro­vi­sant une danse après avoir fait semblant de boire un verre. La symbo­lique était belle puis­qu’il parti­ci­pait à sa manière à la grande fête orga­nisée loin du central de l’US Open.

Publié le mercredi 3 septembre 2025 à 07:20

Article précédent
Djokovic est éternel, Fritz est dévasté
Article suivant
Fritz ne retient pas vrai­ment la leçon : « Au final, je n’ai pas besoin de beau­coup mieux jouer pour y arriver. C’est ça qui est frustrant »

ARTICLES CONNEXES

We Love Tennis
Contact & Recrutement | Crédits | Mentions Légales | Personnaliser RGPD | Live Score I Notre partenaire E-Shop Tennis I Notre marque padel I Notre partenaire Nutrition
Facebook Instagram Twitter
© The Tennis Factory 2025 ♥ Réalisation Can Toute Ltd.