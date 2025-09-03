La vie d’un cham­pion n’est pas que « bonheur » surtout quand on a une famille.

L’US Open tombant pendant l’an­ni­ver­saire de sa fille, Djokovic était peiné d’avoir manqué ce rendez‐vous comme il l’a expliqué après son 8ème de finale face à Struff.

Novak Djokovic on the dance he did after beating Fritz at U.S. Open on his daugh­ters birthday :



“The dance in the end.. she’s gonna rate me tomorrow. At home we do different choreo­graphy. Hopefully it makes her smile when she wakes up tomorrow morning” 🥹

pic.twitter.com/LK3AivQ83Q