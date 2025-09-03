La vie d’un champion n’est pas que « bonheur » surtout quand on a une famille.
L’US Open tombant pendant l’anniversaire de sa fille, Djokovic était peiné d’avoir manqué ce rendez‐vous comme il l’a expliqué après son 8ème de finale face à Struff.
Novak Djokovic on the dance he did after beating Fritz at U.S. Open on his daughters birthday :— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 3, 2025
“The dance in the end.. she’s gonna rate me tomorrow. At home we do different choreography. Hopefully it makes her smile when she wakes up tomorrow morning” 🥹
pic.twitter.com/LK3AivQ83Q
Du coup, il s’était engagé à envoyer un message à sa fille.
Novak Djokovic is dancing into the semifinals of the US Open. pic.twitter.com/SgyMP6y1kr— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2025
C’est ce qu’il a fait à l’issue de son succès face à Fritz en improvisant une danse après avoir fait semblant de boire un verre. La symbolique était belle puisqu’il participait à sa manière à la grande fête organisée loin du central de l’US Open.
Publié le mercredi 3 septembre 2025 à 07:20