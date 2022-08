Serena Williams will wear a figure skating‐inspired Nike dress at the US Open that she desi­gned — made of 6 layers to honor her 6 past titles at Flushing.



Her NikeCourt Flare 2 shoes include a diamond‐encrusted Swoosh and solid gold lace deubrés with 400 hand‐set diamonds. pic.twitter.com/9CxtGwQQlU