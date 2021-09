Recognized on #Pride Night ! 🏳️‍🌈



Secretary‐treasurer of the USTA Board Of Directors and former ATP player Brian Vahaly with his husband Bill Jones and their twin five‐year‐old sons, Parker & Bennett & USTA Elite Athlete Board Member & former WTA player Megan Moulton‐Levy. #BeOpen pic.twitter.com/BzopCXkTuX