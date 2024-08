Osaka 🇯🇵🎙



« My outfit is based on Japanese and Harajuku culture. I chose the color like at least a year ago. I defi­ni­tely love to be involved in every­thing I do, whether it’s fashion or anything else.



But I feel like being able to be a part of my tennis outfits gives me, I… pic.twitter.com/4T7V1LXK7m