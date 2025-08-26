Il y avait mani­fes­te­ment de la tension dans l’air ce lundi lors du premier tour de l’US Open entre Holger Rune et Botic Van De Zandschulp.

Vainqueur du Néerlandais en trois manches (6−3, 7–6, 7–6), le joueur danois a révélé pendant l’in­ter­view d’après match sur le court que son adver­saire l’avait provoqué après un point.

Rune to US Open Radio after beating van de Zandschulp :



“He made it a little bit personal. He made a fist pump right in my face so I know how he behaves when he’s a little bit stressed so it’s okay. I’m not afraid of that, I just turned it into fuel.” pic.twitter.com/x7O1FJEJs1