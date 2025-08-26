AccueilUS OpenRune, vainqueur de Van De Zandschulp : "Il en a fait une...
US Open

Rune, vain­queur de Van De Zandschulp : « Il en a fait une affaire person­nelle. Il a célébré avec son poing juste devant mon visage. Je l’ai juste trans­formé en carburant »

Il y avait mani­fes­te­ment de la tension dans l’air ce lundi lors du premier tour de l’US Open entre Holger Rune et Botic Van De Zandschulp. 

Vainqueur du Néerlandais en trois manches (6−3, 7–6, 7–6), le joueur danois a révélé pendant l’in­ter­view d’après match sur le court que son adver­saire l’avait provoqué après un point. 

« Il en a fait une affaire person­nelle. Il a célébré avec son poing juste devant mon visage, donc je sais comment il se comporte lors­qu’il est un peu stressé, mais ça va. Je n’ai pas peur de ça, je l’ai juste trans­formé en carbu­rant », a déclaré l’ac­tuel 11e joueur mondial, opposé à Jan Lennard Struff pour une place au troi­sième tour.

Publié le mardi 26 août 2025 à 16:51

