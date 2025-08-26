Il y avait manifestement de la tension dans l’air ce lundi lors du premier tour de l’US Open entre Holger Rune et Botic Van De Zandschulp.
Vainqueur du Néerlandais en trois manches (6−3, 7–6, 7–6), le joueur danois a révélé pendant l’interview d’après match sur le court que son adversaire l’avait provoqué après un point.
Rune to US Open Radio after beating van de Zandschulp :— Gill Gross 🌆 (@Gill_Gross) August 25, 2025
“He made it a little bit personal. He made a fist pump right in my face so I know how he behaves when he’s a little bit stressed so it’s okay. I’m not afraid of that, I just turned it into fuel.” pic.twitter.com/x7O1FJEJs1
« Il en a fait une affaire personnelle. Il a célébré avec son poing juste devant mon visage, donc je sais comment il se comporte lorsqu’il est un peu stressé, mais ça va. Je n’ai pas peur de ça, je l’ai juste transformé en carburant », a déclaré l’actuel 11e joueur mondial, opposé à Jan Lennard Struff pour une place au troisième tour.
Publié le mardi 26 août 2025 à 16:51