« I’m pretty sure he came to watch Tiafoe and Dimitrov. But still I was like I have to play my best tennis. I have to show my skills, my slice skills.🤣«



The always grega­rious Aryna Sabalenka on Roger Federer being at the #usopen night session during her match vs Qinwen Zheng. pic.twitter.com/KnyE2lEDHz