I am excited to announce that I will be playing @cincytennis and @usopen in these up and coming weeks. It wasn’t an easy decision to make with COVID-19 still being present in the lives of so many. I want to thank everyone for making sure that the right safety precautions are in place to make this happen. I can’t wait to get back to competition. 💪🏼🦊🎾