View this post on Instagram

I’m all in for the #allinchallenge. Come be my guest at the next @usopen. It’s every human’s right to have food on the table no matter what so the #allinchallenge is raising money for America’s @nokidhungry, @wckitchen, @mealsonwheelsamerica, @feedingamerica, and @americasfoodfund. For you and a guest I’m donating your flights/hotel, tickets in my box, a practice session, signed match gear and rackets.. a full-on experience at one of the best tournaments of the year. 100 % of funds will go to help Americans facing the crisis of hunger. Go to allinchallenge.com to bid on this experience 🙏🏼 Thanks for inviting me in @garyvee. I nominate @serenawilliams @kingjames and @gerardbutler.