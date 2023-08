Caroline Wozniacki spoke about her kids at the US Open :



“Well I hope they’re slee­ping.. but it’s amazing. My older one, Olivia, says she wants to be just like mommy. She wants to play tennis too. James is only 10 months. I think soon he’ll start reali­zing what I’m doing..” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/1Tx4cMuT6S