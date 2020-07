The Hammer 🔁 The Machine⁣



2019 junior world champion Holger Rune 🇩🇰 will sub in for Matteo Berrettini for the last round-robin match on Saturday as the Italian is committed to the ‘Thiem’s 7’ event.⁣



Berrettini will be back on Sunday to compete in the #UTShowdown Final Four. pic.twitter.com/HpXm2bERsL