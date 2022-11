I didn’t have a lot of sleep so tell me right now. What I see on this video is true ? 😂 Or did I woke up in a dream where Rafa was playing foot­ball with Casper and the team in the airport at 2:00 am in the morning 🤣🤣🤣



🎥: Rafael Nadal pic.twitter.com/KM7EUoqWZG