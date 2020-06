View this post on Instagram

2019 Roland Garros Doubs champ working on his reactions with Christian at @tennis.performance.coaching ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ When Christian does this drill he makes sure to use soft balls to limit a risk of an injury as the balls travel with quite some speed ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Make sure to change it up and use high balls and low balls/bouncing balls as seen in the video to keep your player guessing ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This is a great way to work on hand eye coordination and also to keep the reactions sharp, Mies has not competed on the @atptour for a couple of months now but he is always ready ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🏷 #tennis #tenniscoach #doubles