On le sait, Hugo Gaston est capable de coups de génie.
Et il l’a prouvé contre Luciano Darderi au premier tour d’Indian Wells, lorsqu’il a répondu à un smash par un smash de fond court parfaitement exécuté.
Exceptionnel !
Out of this world 🌎— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 7, 2025
Hugo Gaston with the @BMWUSA Play of the Day.#BMW | #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/rtn8si2J5U
Vainqueur de cette partie 6–3, 6–3, le qualifié français (93e mondial cette semaine) défiera Hubert Hurkacz au deuxième tour.
Publié le vendredi 7 mars 2025 à 12:39