VidéosATP - Indian Wells

Déjà le point du tournoi pour Hugo Gaston, auteur d’un coup spectaculaire !

Par Baptiste Mulatier

-

766

On le sait, Hugo Gaston est capable de coups de génie. 

Et il l’a prouvé contre Luciano Darderi au premier tour d’Indian Wells, lors­qu’il a répondu à un smash par un smash de fond court parfai­te­ment exécuté. 

Exceptionnel !

Vainqueur de cette partie 6–3, 6–3, le qualifié fran­çais (93e mondial cette semaine) défiera Hubert Hurkacz au deuxième tour. 

Publié le vendredi 7 mars 2025 à 12:39

Benoît Maylin : « Quel est le meilleur athlète de 38 ans et demi, capable encore de cavaler, glisser, et voler ? Facile, Monfils »
Novak Djokovic sur Andy Murray, son coach : « Il eu besoin de temps pour réfléchir… »

