Il se passe toujours quelque chose sous le balcon de Djokovic

So @nova919 radio sta­tion is just across Novak’s hotel & the pre­sen­ters orga­ni­sed a 🎾 match which @DjokerNole came out to see !



“Since you tal­ked to us, we’re going to rebrand to NovaK 919”😂 – Novak : I’m expec­ting to see the “k” right there🤣



Credits : https://t.co/hPUI2FxGjL pic.twitter.com/1Nw5mAvuAn