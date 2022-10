Maria Sakkari loses in 3 tight sets to 21 year old Alycia Parks.



Parks hit 59 winners… Sakkari hit 9.



Let that sink in. Alycia hit 50 more winners than the current world #7.



Perhaps the stran­gest moment of the match was this chal­lenge by Maria.



Ostrava’s full of surprises pic.twitter.com/i8zHCtFgnM