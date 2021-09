McEnroe : “Fuck this guy.”



Isner : “He said that ? Fuck him…”



Schwartzman : “What did he say?”



McEnroe : “He said that’s the last point we’re gonna win.”



Opelka : “He also said he’s inno­cent.”



McEnroe : “Yeah, good point.”



