AccueilVidéosNadal en slow motion avec un drone ça envoie forcé­ment du lourd…
Vidéos

Nadal en slow motion avec un drone ça envoie forcément du lourd !

Par Sydney Martin

-

Le célèbre statis­ti­cien austra­lien Craig O’Shannessy nous offre une vidéo assez remar­quable concer­nant le coup droit de Rafael Nadal. Vu de haut c’est encore plus révé­la­teur et impressionnant…

Publié le mardi 11 mai 2021 à 10:46

Article précé­dentMurray (spar­ring partner de luxe) : « Je veux jouer contre les meilleurs joueurs de tennis parce que je crois que cela m’aidera à améliorer mon jeu rapidement »

ARTICLES CONNEXES

We Love Tennis
Contact & Recrutement | Crédits | Mentions Légales | Personnaliser RGPD | Live Score | Notre académie partenaire
© The Tennis Factory 2021 ♥ Réalisation Can Toute Ltd.
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook