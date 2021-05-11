Le célèbre statisticien australien Craig O’Shannessy nous offre une vidéo assez remarquable concernant le coup droit de Rafael Nadal. Vu de haut c’est encore plus révélateur et impressionnant…
Publié le mardi 11 mai 2021 à 10:46
-
Rafael #Nadal’s forehand is misbehaving. Flying too much. Normally the massive spin keeps it in but too many sailed in practice today – or landed too short. So what do you do ? You go to work. You hit as many as you can to get it right. Again & again & again. #IBI21 pic.twitter.com/REQOOWvwNr— Craig O’Shannessy (@BrainGameTennis) May 10, 2021
