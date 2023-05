I honestly don’t feel the point of preten­ding to be in pain even at the end of a prac­tice.

But maybe some genius who unders­tands every­thing that « stupid Dullfans who play the victim card » can’t unders­tand can explain it to me 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/peuJhlMprt