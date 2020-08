¿Qué significa entrenar con Rafa ? 😊



In recent weeks, some players of the #RafaNadalAcademy had the chance to train with @RafaelNadal.



🎥 Check out 👀 some of the highlights of the training session with the German 🇩🇪 player Rafael Giotis 🔥💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/Cg137Pd6Lt