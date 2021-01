Today besides seeing @DjokerNole trai­ning in his bal­co­ny, @RafaelNadal waved to the fans from his bal­co­ny too 😀❤



📷 @ahilios (Thank you for sha­ring Jason) #novakd­jo­ko­vic #rafael­na­dal #aus­tra­lia­no­pen #ade­laide pic.twitter.com/Jl6jcjvUmp