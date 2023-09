Ons Jabeur hopes Aryna Sabalenka will stay #1 until she becomes #1 :



“I’m so happy for Aryna.. I think she deserves to be #1. She deserved that a long time ago.. I honestly love how Aryna plays with passion on the court. You can feel it. Hopefully she’ll stay #1… until I get… pic.twitter.com/pmKGCf48LB