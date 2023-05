drama at the end of Potapova‐Cocciaretto.

Anastasia won and told the italian crowd to ‘calm down’ as they were chee­ring for Elisabetta in her come­back from 1–5 to 4–5. They were loud, but they never went against her.

after that, she was heavily booed.



video by : @WTA TV pic.twitter.com/3EKJS3Bnn5