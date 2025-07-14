Un mois et cinq jours après sa terrible défaite contre Carlos Alcaraz en finale de Roland‐Garros, où il avait mené deux sets à zéro, Jannik Sinner a pris sa revanche à Wimbledon, où l’Espagnol était double tenant du titre.

Ancienne numéro 1 mondiale en double, Rennae Stubbs a exprimé son admiration.

What a great two weeks ! What a great cham­pion ! After what he went thru in losing the French open final and the grace he showed in that defeat, to bounce back and win this title the way he did, abso­lu­tely extra­or­di­nary @janniksin and team.👍👍🫡