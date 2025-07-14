Un mois et cinq jours après sa terrible défaite contre Carlos Alcaraz en finale de Roland‐Garros, où il avait mené deux sets à zéro, Jannik Sinner a pris sa revanche à Wimbledon, où l’Espagnol était double tenant du titre.
Ancienne numéro 1 mondiale en double, Rennae Stubbs a exprimé son admiration.
What a great two weeks ! What a great champion ! After what he went thru in losing the French open final and the grace he showed in that defeat, to bounce back and win this title the way he did, absolutely extraordinary @janniksin and team.👍👍🫡 https://t.co/T4yUoAJ9R3— Rennae Stubbs ♈️ (@rennaestubbs) July 13, 2025
« Deux semaines incroyables ! Quel champion exceptionnel ! Après ce qu’il a vécu en finale de Roland‐Garros et la dignité dont il a fait preuve, Jannik Sinner a su rebondir et remporter ce titre. Absolument extraordinaire. »
Publié le lundi 14 juillet 2025 à 15:44