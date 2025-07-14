AccueilWimbledon"Après ce que Sinner a vécu en finale de Roland-Garros et la...
Wimbledon

« Après ce que Sinner a vécu en finale de Roland‐Garros et la dignité dont il a fait preuve, il a su rebondir et remporter ce titre. Absolument extra­or­di­naire », applaudit Rennae Stubbs

Baptiste Mulatier
Par Baptiste Mulatier

Un mois et cinq jours après sa terrible défaite contre Carlos Alcaraz en finale de Roland‐Garros, où il avait mené deux sets à zéro, Jannik Sinner a pris sa revanche à Wimbledon, où l’Espagnol était double tenant du titre. 

Ancienne numéro 1 mondiale en double, Rennae Stubbs a exprimé son admiration. 

« Deux semaines incroyables ! Quel cham­pion excep­tionnel ! Après ce qu’il a vécu en finale de Roland‐Garros et la dignité dont il a fait preuve, Jannik Sinner a su rebondir et remporter ce titre. Absolument extraordinaire. »

Publié le lundi 14 juillet 2025 à 15:44

