Jabeur after beating Kvitova :



“So many people are suppor­ting you here just bc you’re so nice” ❤️



Ons : “You guys have no idea the energy you bring to me. I just want to win every match because I want to see you the next day. Remember this bc I’m playing Rybakina” 😂 pic.twitter.com/eH3bmnzMgT