Percentage of Serve and Volley points played in the men’s draw @Wimbledon in last 20 years.



2001 37%

02 33%

03 25%

04 22%

05 19%

06 14%

07 12%

08 10%

09 10%

10 8%

11 6%

12 6%

13 8%

14 8%

15 9%

16 8%

17 7%

18 7%

19 5%

21 4% (so far)