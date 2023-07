Daniil Medvedev doesn’t want to play on Centre Court :



“The thing is, it’s probably my 5th or 6th Wimbledon. I wasn’t very successful. But I never lost on this court. I feel sorry that the QF I’ll probably play on Centre Court. I’m like, can’t I just continue here ? I love it”😂 pic.twitter.com/3FTl27CPBZ