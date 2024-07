Tommy Paul after beating Virtanen at Wimbledon



*Kid from the crowd yells ‘That was crazy!’*



Tommy : “ That was an unbe­lie­vable match… I had to dig deep and fight hard.. like he was telling me to do at the end of the match” 😂



Tommy has another Eddy this year at Wimbledon 🥹 pic.twitter.com/kWypvb7qow