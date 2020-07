View this post on Instagram

Hi everyone ! Life update-3 weeks ago I tested positive for covid-19. Grateful my symptoms have been extremely manageable (headache,no smell,weakness in the body).I was self quarantined for 14 days. 1 week ago I had 2 more tests and it was negative. So far I’m feeling fine now and back to practice. Just a reminder for people : if someone is sick around you,please make a test,even if you don’t have any symptoms,wear a mask , wash your hands. Think about others. Stay healthy and safe. 🙏🏽🤗😷