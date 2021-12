100 WEEKS IN A ROW !@ashbarty kicks off her 100th conse­cu­tive week at No. 1 on the WTA rankings today.



Barty is just the 5th woman to spend 100+ weeks in a row at No. 1 after Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf and Serena Williams.



