Another step forward. Today I fini­shed my treat­ment and over­came Hodgkin lymphoma.



Thanks to all for your warm messages. Every word of support gave me strength during the past few months. ❤️



All my grati­tude to heal­th­care profes­sio­nals who take care of us every day. I’M CURED ! pic.twitter.com/kF3HwHPh0y