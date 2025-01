New and exclu­sive at Bounces :



I spoke with Goran Ivanisevic, who remains Elena Rybakina’s coach…for now.



Read more from the world‐class coach now stuck waiting for a reso­lu­tion to the Rybakina‐Vukov fiasco :https://t.co/WgVHzVdqw6 pic.twitter.com/JeMAA3umS9