À quelques jours du coup d’envoi de l’US Open (24 août – 7 septembre), Cori Gauff a choisi d’apporter un chan­ge­ment majeur à son équipe.

Si, selon L’Equipe, la numéro 3 mondiale pour­suit sa colla­bo­ra­tion avec son coach fran­çais Jean‐Christophe Faurel, elle a en revanche mis fin à son asso­cia­tion avec l’Américain Matt Daly pour s’entourer du biomé­ca­ni­cien Gavin MacMillan.

Ce dernier s’était notam­ment illustré aux côtés d’Aryna Sabalenka entre 2022 et 2024, en l’aidant à corriger ses diffi­cultés au service.

Coco Gauff has split with coach Matt Daly.



She’s hired biome­cha­nics expert, Gavin MacMillan, who helped fix the issues in Aryna Sabalenka’s serve a few years ago.



Some big changes with the U.S. Open right around the corner.



