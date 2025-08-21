AccueilWTALa grosse décision de Coco Gauff avant l'US Open
Baptiste Mulatier
Par Baptiste Mulatier

À quelques jours du coup d’envoi de l’US Open (24 août – 7 septembre), Cori Gauff a choisi d’apporter un chan­ge­ment majeur à son équipe.

Si, selon L’Equipe, la numéro 3 mondiale pour­suit sa colla­bo­ra­tion avec son coach fran­çais Jean‐Christophe Faurel, elle a en revanche mis fin à son asso­cia­tion avec l’Américain Matt Daly pour s’entourer du biomé­ca­ni­cien Gavin MacMillan.

Ce dernier s’était notam­ment illustré aux côtés d’Aryna Sabalenka entre 2022 et 2024, en l’aidant à corriger ses diffi­cultés au service.

Un pari fort pour « Coco », qui visera à Flushing Meadows un deuxième sacre après celui de 2023.

Publié le jeudi 21 août 2025 à 12:13

