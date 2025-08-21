À quelques jours du coup d’envoi de l’US Open (24 août – 7 septembre), Cori Gauff a choisi d’apporter un changement majeur à son équipe.
Si, selon L’Equipe, la numéro 3 mondiale poursuit sa collaboration avec son coach français Jean‐Christophe Faurel, elle a en revanche mis fin à son association avec l’Américain Matt Daly pour s’entourer du biomécanicien Gavin MacMillan.
Ce dernier s’était notamment illustré aux côtés d’Aryna Sabalenka entre 2022 et 2024, en l’aidant à corriger ses difficultés au service.
Coco Gauff has split with coach Matt Daly.— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 20, 2025
She’s hired biomechanics expert, Gavin MacMillan, who helped fix the issues in Aryna Sabalenka’s serve a few years ago.
Some big changes with the U.S. Open right around the corner.
Un pari fort pour « Coco », qui visera à Flushing Meadows un deuxième sacre après celui de 2023.
Publié le jeudi 21 août 2025 à 12:13