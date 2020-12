From @AustralianOpen to players :

"The following events have been proposed to be held in Australia this summer :"

– Week 5 (w/c 1 February) : ATP Cup and 2x ATP 250

2 x WTA 500

– Week 6-7 (w/c 8-21 February) : Australian Open

– Week 7 (w/c 15 February) : WTA 250"