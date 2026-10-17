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L’Ukrainienne Katarina Zavatska, 248e mondiale : « J’ai vrai­ment le cœur brisé. Il n’y a pas de mots pour décrire cette douleur »

Par
Baptiste Mulatier
-
155

Les joueuses et joueurs ukrai­niens conti­nuent d’évoluer sur le circuit avec une inquié­tude perma­nente pour leurs familles et leurs proches restés au pays.

Sur son compte Instagram, Katarina Zavatska, 248e mondiale, a livré un témoi­gnage boule­ver­sant sur les bombar­de­ments qui ont frappé ses villes natales et touché des lieux qui lui sont chers.

« Cette semaine m’a brisé le cœur. Mes villes natales, Rivne et Lutsk, où je suis née et où ma famille vit toujours, ont été violem­ment atta­quées. Il y a eu tant d’explosions, dont une près de l’école de ma nièce. Dieu merci, ma famille est saine et sauve, mais malheu­reu­se­ment, de nombreuses personnes ont été bles­sées ou tuées. Hier soir, des bombes russes ont frappé les courts de tennis de Rivne, où j’avais orga­nisé un stage de tennis pour les enfants et où ils s’entraînent. Aujourd’hui, des bombes russes ont égale­ment détruit la boutique de mon cousin. J’ai vrai­ment le cœur brisé. Les bombes russes ont détruit tant de belles choses dans ma ville natale et ont emporté ce qu’il y a de plus précieux : des vies humaines. Il n’y a pas de mots pour décrire cette douleur. Je ne parle pas de moi, mais de ma famille. »

Publié le samedi 17 octobre 2026 à 12:11

A propos de l’auteur

Baptiste Mulatier

Accro au sport depuis toujours, Baptiste Mulatier s’est natu­rel­le­ment tourné vers le jour­na­lisme pour raconter les histoires qui le font vibrer. Au fil de sa forma­tion, il a colla­boré avec plusieurs médias, parmi lesquels Le 10 Sport, La Provence, Sport Buzz Business ou encore Foot01, avant de rejoindre We Love Tennis en 2020. Cette même année, il couvre son premier Roland‐Garros, une édition très parti­cu­lière disputée à l’automne en raison de la pandémie. Une expé­rience fonda­trice, point de départ d’une belle aven­ture qui se pour­suit désor­mais depuis six ans.

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