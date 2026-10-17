Les joueuses et joueurs ukrai­niens conti­nuent d’évoluer sur le circuit avec une inquié­tude perma­nente pour leurs familles et leurs proches restés au pays.

Sur son compte Instagram, Katarina Zavatska, 248e mondiale, a livré un témoi­gnage boule­ver­sant sur les bombar­de­ments qui ont frappé ses villes natales et touché des lieux qui lui sont chers.

❗️Ukrainian tennis player Katarina Zavatska (WTA No. 248), who was part of Ukraine’s team at the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, has shared heart­brea­king details of the latest Russian attacks on her home­towns of Rivne and Lutsk.Russian strikes damaged tennis courts in Rivne where Zavatska had previously held a tennis clinic for chil­dren, while her cousin’s shop was also destroyed.💬 Katarina Zavatska :“This week has broken my heart.My home­towns, Rivne and Lutsk, where I was born and where my family still lives, have been heavily atta­cked.There were so many explo­sions, inclu­ding one near my niece’s school.Thank God my family is safe, but sadly, many people have been injured or killed.Last night, Russian bombs hit the tennis courts in Rivne, where I held a tennis clinic for chil­dren and where they train.Today, Russian bombs also destroyed my cousin’s shop.My heart truly hurts. Russian bombs have destroyed so many beau­tiful things in my home­town and taken away the most precious thing of all – human lives.There are no words to describe this pain. I’m not talking about myself, but about my family.”The tennis club, Tenisna Halyavyna, also shared images of the damage. Just six days before the attack, the club had cele­brated its first anni­ver­sary.”💬 The club’s state­ment :“Just six days ago, we cele­brated its first birthday. Today, all that remains is a half‐burned net.Country 404 has once again reminded us what it does best — destroying what others have spent years buil­ding.In a single night, it can destroy someone else’s hard work, invest­ments, plans and dreams.Most impor­tantly, everyone is alive and safe. The blue court survived, and we will try to restore the terra­cotta court.”The club said it was still unable to esti­mate how much time and money would be needed to repair the damage.”