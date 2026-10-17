Les joueuses et joueurs ukrainiens continuent d’évoluer sur le circuit avec une inquiétude permanente pour leurs familles et leurs proches restés au pays.
Sur son compte Instagram, Katarina Zavatska, 248e mondiale, a livré un témoignage bouleversant sur les bombardements qui ont frappé ses villes natales et touché des lieux qui lui sont chers.
❗️Ukrainian tennis player Katarina Zavatska (WTA No. 248), who was part of Ukraine’s team at the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, has shared heartbreaking details of the latest Russian attacks on her hometowns of Rivne and Lutsk.Russian strikes damaged tennis courts in Rivne where Zavatska had previously held a tennis clinic for children, while her cousin’s shop was also destroyed.💬 Katarina Zavatska :“This week has broken my heart.My hometowns, Rivne and Lutsk, where I was born and where my family still lives, have been heavily attacked.There were so many explosions, including one near my niece’s school.Thank God my family is safe, but sadly, many people have been injured or killed.Last night, Russian bombs hit the tennis courts in Rivne, where I held a tennis clinic for children and where they train.Today, Russian bombs also destroyed my cousin’s shop.My heart truly hurts. Russian bombs have destroyed so many beautiful things in my hometown and taken away the most precious thing of all – human lives.There are no words to describe this pain. I’m not talking about myself, but about my family.”The tennis club, Tenisna Halyavyna, also shared images of the damage. Just six days before the attack, the club had celebrated its first anniversary.”💬 The club’s statement :“Just six days ago, we celebrated its first birthday. Today, all that remains is a half‐burned net.Country 404 has once again reminded us what it does best — destroying what others have spent years building.In a single night, it can destroy someone else’s hard work, investments, plans and dreams.Most importantly, everyone is alive and safe. The blue court survived, and we will try to restore the terracotta court.”The club said it was still unable to estimate how much time and money would be needed to repair the damage.”— Ukrainian Tennis • BTU (@ukrtennis_eng) October 17, 2026
« Cette semaine m’a brisé le cœur. Mes villes natales, Rivne et Lutsk, où je suis née et où ma famille vit toujours, ont été violemment attaquées. Il y a eu tant d’explosions, dont une près de l’école de ma nièce. Dieu merci, ma famille est saine et sauve, mais malheureusement, de nombreuses personnes ont été blessées ou tuées. Hier soir, des bombes russes ont frappé les courts de tennis de Rivne, où j’avais organisé un stage de tennis pour les enfants et où ils s’entraînent. Aujourd’hui, des bombes russes ont également détruit la boutique de mon cousin. J’ai vraiment le cœur brisé. Les bombes russes ont détruit tant de belles choses dans ma ville natale et ont emporté ce qu’il y a de plus précieux : des vies humaines. Il n’y a pas de mots pour décrire cette douleur. Je ne parle pas de moi, mais de ma famille. »
Publié le samedi 17 octobre 2026 à 12:11