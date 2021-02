“A cham­pion is not defi­ned by their wins, but by how they reco­ver from their losses.⁣”

I know you will try over and over again, Serena, and I will stand by your side until you are proud of what you have achieved.⁣

Congratulations to Naomi and best of luck in the final. pic.twitter.com/NSSdv8ykWy