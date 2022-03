Emma Raducanu has part­nered with Vodafone in a deal worth a reported $3.9M a year.



The British tennis star adds to her endor­se­ment port­folio of brands which include Nike, British Airways, Evian, Dior, and Tiffany’s.



All at just 19 years old. 📈 pic.twitter.com/CbE6ZqalI4