Elena Rybakina says Stefano Vukov never mistreated her and she’s not happy about the WTA’s ban on him, ‘I’m not happy with the comments I see, espe­cially from the people who are on the tour.. It’s active coaches, commen­ta­tors.. I don’t think it’s fair’



