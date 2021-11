I am devas­tated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be inves­ti­gated and we must not stay silent. Sending love to her and her family during this incre­dibly diffi­cult time. #whereis­peng­shuai pic.twitter.com/GZG3zLTSC6