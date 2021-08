My auto­bio­graphy, All In, is out today.



It is dedi­cated to my love, my partner, @ilanakloss, my parents for the values they instilled within me, my brother R.J. for a life­time of support, & to all who fight for equity, inclu­sion, & freedom.



I hope you’ll read it. #AllIn pic.twitter.com/3E3u46clSE