Sharapova pointe du doigt un problème : « Coco Gauff a remporté son premier Grand Chelem à New‐York. Et trois semaines plus tard, combien de personnes savent qu’elle joue à Pékin ? Je suis sûre que 99% des spec­ta­teurs de l’US Open n’avaient aucune idée du prochain tournoi qu’elle allait disputer »

US open 2018 - Maria Sharapova - Russie

Lors de son inter­view accordée à Bloomberg TV, Maria Sharapova a évoqué un problème de marke­ting dans le tennis en prenant l’exemple de Cori Gauff, éliminée par Iga Swiatek en demi‐finales du WTA 1000 de Pékin, moins d’un mois après son sacre à New‐York. 

« Coco Gauff a remporté son premier Grand Chelem à New‐York. Avec la foule, le rappro­che­ment culturel, le sport, la mode, tout était réuni. Et trois semaines plus tard, combien de personnes savent qu’elle joue un tournoi à Pékin ? Elle a atteint les demi‐finales et a perdu, mais je suis sûre que 99 % des spec­ta­teurs de l’US Open n’avaient aucune idée du prochain tournoi qu’elle allait disputer. D’emblée, c’est un problème », a souligné l’ex‐numéro 1 mondiale. 

Publié le samedi 14 octobre 2023 à 13:39

