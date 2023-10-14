Lors de son interview accordée à Bloomberg TV, Maria Sharapova a évoqué un problème de marketing dans le tennis en prenant l’exemple de Cori Gauff, éliminée par Iga Swiatek en demi‐finales du WTA 1000 de Pékin, moins d’un mois après son sacre à New‐York.
Maria Sharapova says tennis has a marketing problem & that 99% of US Open crowd had no idea Coco Gauff was playing in Beijing 3 weeks later :— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 14, 2023
“You had Coco Gauff winning her 1st Major at US Open in New York City. The crowd, the bridging culture, sport, fashion, all in that… pic.twitter.com/88d2U6E6OZ
« Coco Gauff a remporté son premier Grand Chelem à New‐York. Avec la foule, le rapprochement culturel, le sport, la mode, tout était réuni. Et trois semaines plus tard, combien de personnes savent qu’elle joue un tournoi à Pékin ? Elle a atteint les demi‐finales et a perdu, mais je suis sûre que 99 % des spectateurs de l’US Open n’avaient aucune idée du prochain tournoi qu’elle allait disputer. D’emblée, c’est un problème », a souligné l’ex‐numéro 1 mondiale.
Publié le samedi 14 octobre 2023 à 13:39