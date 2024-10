Aryna Sabalenka is back to #1.



Via WTA : “Neither player was in action last week but with conti­nuing year‐end adjust­ments for falling short of certain tour­na­ment quotas, Sabalenka dropped fewer points than Swiatek. Sabalenka holds a 9,706−9,665 lead.”https://t.co/jZHEKk5cR2