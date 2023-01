Veronika Kudermetova was down 0–4 in the 1st set to Bianca Andreescu in Adelaide & won TWELVE games in a row to win 6–4, 6–0.



Virtual double bagel 🥯 For the first time in 2023 I’m actually spee­chless.



Keep calm and Kuder on ? It has a ring to it. pic.twitter.com/bNzQWub4Rp